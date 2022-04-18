The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Work continues on the Route 287 intersection in Piatt Township and Front Street in Linden, Woodward Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

Monday April 18, the contractor will continue work on the Route 287 intersection and structure over Larry’s Creek in Piatt Township. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts.

The new structure carrying Front Street over Quenshukeny Run in Linden, Woodward Township is now open to traffic.

Upcoming Detours

On Monday, the contractor will continue working on replacing the structure over Quenshukeny Run. Motorists can expect the following changes in traffic patterns.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshuckeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quensuckeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

Existing Detours

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The exiting traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. Starting Monday, a detour will take effect on Route 199 (Keystone Avenue).

The road will be closed to northbound traffic between Mohawk Street and Stevenson Street, while the contractor continues work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue, and Mohawk Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway)

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Northumberland County update

A lane restriction will be in place Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 22 on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury for maintenance work.

The work was originally scheduled for the week of March 30 but was rescheduled to this week. A PennDOT contractor will be clearing debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in the northbound direction. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on Sunbury bridges

On Monday, there will be lane restrictions on two Northumberland County bridges for a flag replacement operation.

Weather permitting, a PennDOT maintenance crew will replace flags on the Route 61 bridge (Veterans Memorial Bridge) and the Route 147 (Edison Bridge) in the City of Sunbury between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Both northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane during the project.

Tioga County update

From Wednesday, April 20, through Friday, April 22, Route 4039 (Hills Creek Road) will be closed between Scouten Hill Road and Goodwin Road in Charleston Township for an embankment repair project.

The closure will be between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. while a PennDOT maintenance crew repairs the embankment failure. A detour using Hills Creek Road and Route 4037 (Hillscreek Lake Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.