The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

The right lane of Route 2014 (E. Third Street) in Loyalsock Township will be closed today and tomorrow while a contractor performs construction work on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts. The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bradford County

Lane closures continue on Route 3004 (Hatch Hill Road) in Albany and Overton townships for a sight improvement project.

Today, a PennDOT maintenance crew will continue excavation and begin paving shoulders on Hatch Hill Road between Bendt Hill Road (T-384) and Route 3002 (Overton Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging while work is being performed. This project is expected to be completed by September of 2022, weather permitting.

Work on this sight improvement project includes tree removal, excavation, shoulder widening, and final paving. For more information on the sight improvement project please visit Bradford County SR 3004 - 021 (Hatch Hill Road) & SR 3002 (Overton Road) (pa.gov).

Tioga County

A portion of Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) will be closed starting today in Farmington Township for a pipe replacement project.

Cummings Creek Road will be closed between the intersections with Learn Road (T-693) and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road), while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Learn Road, Farmington Hill Road (T-848), and Elkhorn Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 9, weather permitting.

Centre County

Starting today through Sunday, Atherton Street in State College will be closed in both directions between College and Beaver avenues to upgrade the existing sanitary sewer system. This closure includes the Beaver Avenue intersection and will be in effect around the clock for the duration of the upgrades. The Atherton Street General Detour and Beaver Avenue General Detour will be in effect during this time.

The week of Monday, Aug. 29 through Tuesday, Sept. 6, Atherton Street will be closed in both directions between College and Beaver avenues to continue sewer system upgrades. The Beaver Avenue intersection will remain open during this time. The closure will be in effect around the clock for the duration of the upgrades. It is possible that the contractor will work on Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day). The Atherton Street (Downtown) Eastbound Detour and Atherton Street (Downtown) Westbound Detour will be in effect during this time.

The official vehicle detours are detailed below. Drivers of non-commercial vehicles familiar with the area may choose alternate routes if they wish.

Atherton Street General Detour: Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to the Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit, Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard);

Beaver Avenue General Detour: Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26;

Atherton Street (Downtown) Eastbound Detour: North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street;

Atherton Street (Downtown) Westbound Detour: South Atherton Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to High Street, High Street to East College Avenue, East College Avenue to North Atherton Street;

There will be various pedestrian detours implemented while the contractor performs this work. The primary crossing point during sewer upgrades will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue. However, the detour routes will be fluid depending on where crews are working and may need to be adjusted. In some instances, the contractor may direct pedestrians that need to cross at College Avenue to do so at Beaver Avenue instead and vice versa. The contractor intends to place advanced signage in those instances.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Work on Routes 64/550 wraps up Monday

Paving on Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project is complete. The contractor lifted all lane restrictions in the work zone located in Walker Township about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap have been removed and the permanent traffic signal is active.

Today, the contractor expects to complete general clean-up and seeding of disturbed areas along both routes. It will also complete a second application of the final pavement markings and installation of the right-of-way fence around a bio-retention pond along Route 550. The contractor expects to complete this work without imposing additional lane restrictions.

However, PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone on Monday as the potential for lane restrictions controlled by flaggers in the roadway does exist.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg was the contractor on this $3.7 million project. Overall, the project enhanced safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and adding a turning lane to reduce congestion. Other items included paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous construction.

Northumberland County

The right lane will be closed Tuesday on Interstate 80 eastbound in East Chillisquaque Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working at mile marker 216, just east of Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254). Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Columbia County

Work continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre Townships.

Sunday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 26, the contractor will be working between mile markers 236 – 239 milling and scratching in both directions. This work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

New Closure

SR 11 ramps to Interstate 80

On Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 a.m., the Route 11 southbound and Route 11 northbound Ramps to Interstate 80 westbound will be closed, while the contractor performs pavement improvements. A detour using Route 11 northbound to Route 2028 (Market Street) to Route 339 to Interstate 80 westbound will be in effect. This work will be performed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Lows Road Closure

Route 1003 (Lows Road) will remain closed between Route 11 and Route 1005 (Hidlay Church Road) while the sub-contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., continues work on the bridge carrying Route 80 over the roadway. A detour using Hidlay Church Road, Horse Farm Road, Route 1006 (Sawmill Road), Route 487, North Central Road, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

