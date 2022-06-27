The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

A bridge replacement and intersection improvement project continues on Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy.

Starting today through Friday, the intersection of Water and Washington streets will be closed, while the contractor completes roadwork in this area. The contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, will continue to install new drainage, inlets, and ADA ramps..

Work on the bridge that carries Water Street over Glade Run continues. The beams have been set and the bridge deck has been poured. The new bridge will mimic the style of the existing bridge but will have improved sidewalks and a larger opening to improve stream flow.

Long Term Detour

Detours have been established for both car traffic and commercial truck traffic. The following detour routes have been implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detours:

Route 405 southbound car traffic will follow Williams Street, Green Street, Chestnut Street, East Mechanic Street, Main Street.

Route 405 northbound car traffic will follow Main Street, 2044 (Penn Street), Routes 442/405.

Truck traffic from Interstate 180 to Montgomery will exit Interstate 180 at exit 5 (Turbotville /Route 54) and will follow Route 54 to Route 405 into Montgomery.

Truck traffic from Interstate 180 to the Industrial Park in Muncy Township will exit Interstate 180 at exit 17 (Lycoming Mall Road) and will follow Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road), Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive).

For more information on this project including maps of the detours and construction area visit: Muncy Borough Intersection Improvements & Bridge Replacement (pa.gov) or enter Muncy Borough Intersection Improvement into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by June 2023, weather permitting.

Tioga County

A retaining wall project continues on Route 414 in Morris Township. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.

Today, the contractor will spray a surface treatment for dust control along Wilson Hill Road. Work will be performed during evening hours, weather permitting.

In April, Route 414 was closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road in Morris Township, Tioga County, while the contractor LLT, Trucking, began work on retaining walls and roadway reconstruction, due to embankment failures between Babbs Creek and Route 414.

A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties will be in place until mid-November, weather permitting.

LLT Trucking is the primary contractor for this $4.9 million, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in September.

Centre/Clinton counties

On Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive, crews will begin work for curb placement, along with paving for the completion of pipe replacement work. Motorists will encounter daytime single lane closures controlled by flaggers while this work takes place.

On the entire length of Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) and on Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road, motorists will encounter daytime single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Work on these roads will include milling, paving preparation and paving. This work is expected to last through July 8.

Crews will also continue working in Clinton County along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144. The contractor will implement daytime single lane closures for gabion basket work through July 11. This work could cause short travel delays.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are:

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street.

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road.

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road.

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point.

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120).

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from RaceTrack Road to Roundhouse Road.

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge.

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024).

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road.

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Route 64/Route 550 intersection project

The intersection project for the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) continues. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

Throughout the week, crews will continue working on new drainage pipes in front of the Valero Gas station. Work consists of new inlets and parallel pipe along Route 64. Construction will also begin on concrete curb islands in the same area. Roadway widening will also begin from Cobblestone Road to the north end of the project. Single lane closures will be used during this work and motorists should expect travel delays and should remain alert for trucks entering and leaving the highway.

Overall, temporary traffic signals continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern, with Route 64 traffic continuing to use the left lanes to move through the project.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Montour County

A pipe replacement project on Bloom Road in Cooper Township has been extended to July 1.

Bloom Road remains closed between Tower Drive and Steltz Road.

A detour using Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Route 11, and Tower Drive in Montour Township, Columbia County is in place for the duration of the project. The project had originally been anticipated to be completed by June 24.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will begin drainage work, continue excavation for rock placement along Route 339, continue excavation for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339, and will continue working on structures over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

Long-term lane restrictions continue on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route is in place, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering at the intersection of Route 339 and Smith Hollow Road will only be allowed to turn in the northbound direction onto route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township to Broad Street in Nescopeck, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Road work continues on Interstate 80

A roadwork project continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships, Columbia County.

On Sunday, the contractor began pavement preservation work between mile marker 239 and mile marker 240, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge exits. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed Sunday at 7 p.m. through Friday at 6 a.m., 24-hours a day.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet /Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing.

The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October.

Motorists should expect delays during peak traffic hours between 1 and 6 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

