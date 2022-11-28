The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Centre County updates

One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane.

In order to restore two-way traffic, PennDOT plans to begin work Monday, Nov. 28 on a temporary repair. Throughout the week, the maintenance crew will place temporary shoring and install a rock buttress for slope stabilization. This work will take place under the one-way traffic condition and is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

Until temporary work is finished, northbound traffic remains detoured at Stoney Batter Road and is using Route 144 to High Street, and then returning to Route 150.

Once two-lane traffic is restored, the roadway will remain open until a more permanent repair can take place in spring of 2023. The sidewalk in this area will remain closed in the interest of public safety.

Atherton Street Project update

Work continues to wind down on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of Nov. 28.

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install sewer line and perform base restoration repairs. No detours will be used.



On Monday, one crew will be working between Beaver and Fairmont avenues on Atherton Street.



Tuesday through Friday, the same crew will be installing a new sewer line on Highland Alley.



A second crew will be working between Piersol Lane and South Allen Street on Atherton Street.



Thursday and Friday, a third crew will be working throughout the project on base repairs and trench restoration.



PennDOT expects that the majority of this year's work will be complete by Friday, Dec. 2.



Two radar-controlled speed display boards are in place to address speeding issues near the work zone. The speed limit between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue is 25 miles per hour. The speed limit between University Drive and South Pugh Street is 35 miles per hour.



Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.



Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT expects work to be completed by fall 2024.

Columbia County

Lane restrictions will be in place this week on Route 42 in both directions in Hemlock Township.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, a subcontractor working for Don E. Bower, Inc. will be installing signal and sign mast arms along the roadway. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed.

The project is expected to be completed in approximately one week.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

