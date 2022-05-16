The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

This week, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on this full-depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The following detours will remain in effect, State Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt and Powell streets; also closed is northbound traffic between Stevenson and Mohawk streets.

Detour information:

For closure between Vanderbilt and Powell streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, South Elmer Avenue, and Chemung Street.

For closure between Stevenson and Mohawk streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue, and Mohawk Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Construction on Route 6 in North Towanda Township

A safety improvement project begins this week on Route 4001 (Wonder View Lane) and the Sugar Creek bridge in North Towanda Township.

Today, contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin to resurface Route 6 between Wonder View Lane and the Sugar Creek bridge, as well as construct a center turn lane from Shaffer Road to the Sugar Creek bridge. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

In June, the eastbound lane will be closed, and eastbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 and Patterson Boulevard. Information on the dates of the detour will be announced as they get closer.

Work on the $2.3 million project includes a new center turn lane, mill and resurface, slope stabilization, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed in late August.

Tioga County update

Work continues through Wednesday on a reclamation project on Route 1018 (Warner Road) in Jackson Township.

The work is taking place between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. between Route 328 and Route 1013 (Jackson Center Road).

Centre County update

A traffic pattern change will take place this week on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4.5 miles north of Pleasant Gap.

On Tuesday, the contractor will implement a new traffic pattern on Route 64. The temporary traffic signals will continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern, but Route 64 traffic will shift from the right lanes to the new left lanes. The right lanes will then be closed using channelizers. During the change, traffic will be controlled by roadway flaggers and travel delays are likely. Traffic travelling on Route 550 will have no changes.

Throughout the week, crews will be working on removal and grading of old Route 550. Crews will also be working on the new waterline along northbound Route 64, as well as miscellaneous drainage. Drainage work will most likely begin after the Route 64 traffic change has taken place. Trucks will be entering and exiting the roadway at various locations, so drivers need to remain alert.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Update on Atherton Street utility project

Columbia Gas continues gas line relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College.

This week, Columbia Gas expects lane shifts to continue between Logan Avenue and South Allen Street.

Roadway flaggers may be present at the Westerly Parkway intersection and throughout the construction zone assisting with traffic control.

Columbia Gas expects to work each day next week, but all work is weather dependent.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will begin later this year and will be similar to work done on the previous project.

Update on local interchange/Route 26 project

PennDOT provided a mid-May update for its local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following the week of May 16:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

During daylight hours, I-80 eastbound is in a long-term configuration that sees traffic in the left lane using the crossover to I-80 westbound. Traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and will be shifted onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When exiting the work zone, traffic on the shoulder will return to the travel lane and traffic from the crossover will rejoin I-80 eastbound in the left lane.

The contractor will implement intermittent closures of the crossover lane at mile marker 162 during daylight hours Tuesday through Thursday. All traffic will be shifted onto the right shoulder of mainline I-80 eastbound while these closures are in place. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays.

Overnight Sunday through Wednesday, a right lane closure on I-80 eastbound will shift all traffic onto the crossover lane. Overnight hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays.

Interstate 80 westbound:

The contractor will close both lanes on I-80 westbound at mile marker 163 at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Traffic will be diverted onto the recently completed ramps during this period while the contractor sets beam overhangs on the westbound mainline. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

The contractor will restore the long-term configuration by 6 a.m. Monday. This long-term configuration sees two lanes shifted to the right. The right lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left lane rides on what was the travel lane.

The contractor will implement intermittent lane closures Tuesday through Thursday during daylight hours at mile marker 163. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays.

On Route 26, flaggers will be in the roadway to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

Work scheduled for this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

Northumberland County update

The bridge that carries Mile Post Road over Gravel Run in Upper Augusta Township is now temporarily open. The bridge will be closed again beginning Monday, May 23 for completion of the emergency repair project.

The emergency bridge work began the week of May 9. A detour had been in place using Route 4006 (Mile Hill Road) to Route 4004 in Klines Grove, Rush Township.

Montour County

Lane closures begin this week on Bloom Road between Kaseville Road and Academy Avenue in Mahoning Township for maintenance work.

Today through Wednesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be patching on Bloom Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions controlled by flaggers where work is being performed. Motorists should consider using alternate routes.

Columbia County

A bridge replacement project begins this week on Route 1035 (Lower Raven Creek Road) in Benton Township.

Today, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin work to replace the bridge that spans Raven Creek between Cemetery Hill and Grapevine roads. Work includes bridge removal, box culvert installation, approach paving, line painting, and guide rail upgrades.

Raven Creek Road will be closed to traffic during the project and a detour using Routes 239 and 487 will be in place. This project is expected to be completed in mid-September.

Route 339 reconstruction project

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be preparing for soil benching along Route 339. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

*************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.