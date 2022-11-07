The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

On Friday, Nov. 4, construction of the Larry’s Creek bridge and the Route 287 intersection, including the installation of a new traffic signal, was completed. The new signal is operational and all turning movements at the Route 287 intersection with Route 220 are restored to pre-construction conditions.

The week of Nov. 7, drivers can expect a traffic switch near the intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be placed on the new structure over Quenshukeny Run.

Route 220 northbound traffic will continue on the existing portion of the road.

A median barrier will be installed between Route 220 northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

The second half of the structure over Quenshukeny Run is scheduled to be complete next construction season.

Construction for this year is scheduled to wrap up by mid-November, weather permitting. The speed limit will then return to 55 mph.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Centre/Clinton County paving updates

Paving projects in Centre and Clinton counties should be complete by Friday, Nov. 11.

All work has been extremely weather and schedule dependent. Traffic control on remaining work will feature roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Roads completed this year in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Drivers can expect the following in Centre County through Nov. 11:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road: Shoulder backup could continue through Monday, November 7. Guide rail replacement will take place Monday through Friday, November 7 through 11.

Other roads completed this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road)

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections of Allen and Atherton (Route 3014) streets

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties.

Overall work includes milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this project.

Bradford County

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

On Monday, November 7, the contractor will continue preparation to complete the final wearing course on Route 199 between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street and side road tie-ins between Woodworth and Mohawk streets. There will be temporary paving and patching between Willow and Vanderbilt streets as well as between Hayden and Center streets.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

The week of Monday, Nov. 7, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will be removing the temporary pave and placing shoulder back up for the northbound lane of Route 339. The contractor will also be installing a guide rail at the previously completed structures. Once work is completed the temporary barriers will be removed and line painting will be completed.

Route 339 will be returned to two-lane traffic on Nov. 10. Drivers can still expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Interstate 80 and Route 11 updates

A roadwork project continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

Here's a summary of work planned for this week:

Interstate 80 (work will be between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.)

Interstate 80 eastbound: The contractor will be applying pavement markings and miscellaneous work to complete the project in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed.

Interstate 80 westbound: The contractor will be applying pavement markings and miscellaneous work to complete the project in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the contractor will perform bridge work on the bridges carrying Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound over Route 11 near mile marker 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Drivers can expect rolling roadblocks at 15-minute intervals while work is being performed. Drivers should expect delayed travel.

Route 11 Southbound Lane Closure

There will be a lane closure on Route 11 in the southbound direction under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

