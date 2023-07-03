The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Milling continues this week on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County as part of a two-year project in Montoursville Borough, Fairfield, Loyalsock, and Muncy townships.

On Wednesday July 5, through Friday, the contractor will be milling the eastbound lanes of Interstate 180 starting near the Cemetery Road Overpass and continuing eastward to approximately 0.2-mile west of the Lycoming Mall Road off-ramp. The contractor will also be paving the Interstate 180 westbound lanes between Route 87 and Loyalsock Creek bridge and the Route 87 on-ramp. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7p.m. and 2 p.m.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of more than 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work includes the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Resurfacing project continues on Route 15 in South Williamsport, Armstrong Township

From Thursday, July 6 to Friday, July 7 a contractor will be placing new guide rails and adjusting manholes at various locations on Route 15 northbound and southbound in South Williamsport Borough and Armstrong Township as part of a resurfacing project. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $2.6 million for the project that extends on Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2023.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Various traffic patterns will be in place this week as part of the safety improvement project on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt townships. These traffic patterns may change during off-peak hours for miscellaneous construction activities.

This week, paving will be completed on Youngs Road East Jug Handle and Quenshukeny bridge. The speed limit has been restored between Northway Road intersection and Route 287 intersection. The speed limit remains 45 mph between the Northway Road intersection and east of the Fourth Street interchange.

Also starting this week, northbound traffic is scheduled to be shifted to the newly completed structure over Quenshukeny Run. Youngs Road East Jug Handle is scheduled to be opened.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County

A two-year roadway reconstruction project continues on Route 6 in Troy Township.

On Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 7, the eastbound lane of Route 6 will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road, while the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, performs roadway reconstruction activities. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

On Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. through Thursday, July 13, the eastbound lane will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road, while the contractor performs roadway reconstruction activities. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Route 220 bridge replacement project in Towanda Township

A bridge replacement project continues on Route 220 in Towanda Township. The bridge is located approximately 1.6 miles northeast of the intersection with Route 3009 (Burlington Turnpike) and approximately 0.6 mile southwest of the intersection with Route 2027 (South Main Street).

On Wednesday, July 5, both lanes of traffic will be switched to the newly constructed temporary roadway. The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin excavation to replace the bridge with a new precast concrete box culvert. Drivers can expect to travel on the temporary roadway until August 2023.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Recent traffic pattern changes include the closure of the two right lanes from Calder Way to Hill Alley. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Calder Way and then crossing over into the left lane until Hill Alley where it will shift back to the right lane.

The left lane traveling Westbound is closed at West Prospect Avenue and all through traffic will use the right lane through the constriction zone.

The lane closure on Beaver Avenue will switch from the current left lane closed to a right lane closed from H Alley to Atherton Street.

The left lane closure on College Avenue will lifted, leaving all College Avenue lanes open approaching Atherton Street.

Access to the Graduate Hotel will continue to be from the westbound lane.

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7, one crew will be installing sewer and water lines from West Fairmont Avenue to Prospect Avenue. An alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by roadway flaggers. Two crews will be working between Beaver Avenue and Foster Avenue installing new inlets and drainage pipe. This work will be within the already closed lanes and would not further restrict the flow of traffic.

Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8, one crew will be working between College and Beaver avenues grading and placing topsoil.

Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6, one crew will be working at the Beaver Avenue intersection running conduit for fiber optic line. As needed, a flagger will be assisting with traffic and pedestrian control in the area.

A pedestrian detour remains in place.

Tree trimming scheduled

Work begins this week to trim and remove trees on various routes in Centre County. The work will take approximately a month to complete and is weather dependent.

The contractor will complete the work during daylight hours. Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during these operations. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Sidelines Tree Service of Oakdale will complete work on the following Centre County roadways:

Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) in Union Township

Route 4007 (Moose Run/Thomas Hill Road) in Boggs Township

Tree trimming and removal provide "daylighting" to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Snyder County

Starting Saturday, July 8, a portion of Mill, Airport, and App roads will be closed in Monroe Township for numerous construction projects as as part of the work on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.

Work on these projects include building of two roundabouts, re-alignment of Airport Road, and construction of an embankment for the CSVT alignment.

Mill Road will be closed between Penns Drive and Greenbriar Avenue. A detour using Route 204, Route 522, Routes 11/15, and Route 1017 (Park Road) will be in place until December of 2023.

Airport Road and App Road will be closed at the intersection with Mill Road. A detour using Route 11/15, and Route 1017 (Park Road) will be in place until December of 2023.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Montour County

A resurfacing project is set to begin Sunday, July 9 on Route 2008 (Bloom Road) in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township.

HRI, Inc. will be performing base repairs on Bloom Road between Cherry Street and Kaseville Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Additional work includes minor tree trimming along the project route, which will be performed during daylight hours. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Work on this $935,000 resurfacing project includes base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by October of 2023.

**********************************************************************************************************************

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.