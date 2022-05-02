The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bradford County update

A highway restoration project is set to begin this week on Route 220 in Ulster Township. The project is located approximately 1.7 miles north of the intersection with Route 1022 (Bridge Street) and approximately 2.3 miles south of the intersection with Route 4014 (Milan East Smithfield Road).

On Monday, the contractor will begin milling the existing roadway and replacing the base. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging and temporary signals. Additional work includes paving, wearing course, guide rail upgrade, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction work.

R. DeVincentis Construction is the primary contractor for this $635,000 highway restoration project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by July of 2022, weather permitting.

Tioga County update

Starting Wednesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew in Tioga County will place millings on Route 1018 (Warner Road) in Jackson Township.

The crew will begin work on the roadway between Route 328 and Route 1013 (Jackson Center Road). Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed on Monday, May 9, weather permitting.

Warner Road will be closed to traffic during the working hours with a detour using Route 328 and Jackson Center Road. Motorist should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

Northumberland County update

Alternating lane restrictions will be in place Monday and Tuesday on Route 54 at the Riverside narrows in Rush Township.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be repairing potholes along the roadway between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will perform drainage, temporary widening, and excavating work in preparation for soil benching along Route 339. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11,500,000 reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River.

Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Union County update

Lane restrictions begin Monday on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township.

On Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, the contractor HRI, will mill and pave the roadway at both ends of the new structure at mile marker 207, just west of Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This is work is part of a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Centre County update

Work begins this week on a local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Motorists should anticipate the following the first week of May:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

Drivers may encounter delays due to rolling slow-downs while the contractor conducts blasting operations at various points during the week.

Overnight Sunday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 4, a right (travel) lane closure on I-80 eastbound will shift all traffic onto the crossover lane. Overnight hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

a right (travel) lane closure on I-80 eastbound will shift all traffic onto the crossover lane. Overnight hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. During daylight hours, I-80 eastbound is in a long-term configuration that sees traffic in the left lane using the crossover to I-80 westbound. Traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and will be shifted onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When exiting the work zone, traffic on the shoulder will shift back into the travel lane and traffic from the crossover will rejoin I-80 eastbound in the left lane.

An exception to this long-term configuration will occur from 7 a.m. Thursday, May 5, through 6 a.m. Friday, May 6. The crossover will be closed, and all traffic will be shifted to onto the shoulder.

Interstate 80 westbound:

I-80 westbound is now in its long-term configuration for the summer with two lanes shifted to the right. The right lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left lane rides on what was the travel lane.

An exception to this long-term configuration will occur Tuesday, May 2, at 7 a.m. between mile markers 165 and 162 as the contractor performs emergency patch work.

Another exception to this long-term configuration will occur overnight Thursday. Both lanes of I-80 westbound will be shifted onto the newly constructed off ramp at mile marker 163. Drivers should use caution. Overnight hours are 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, through 6 a.m. Friday, May 6.

On Route 26, flaggers will be in the roadway to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

Work this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and make improvements on Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.