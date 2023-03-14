The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Lycoming County will begin picking up litter this week along Interstate 180 and Routes 220 and 15, weather permitting.

Crews will be picking up litter on beginning Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 31, during daylight hours.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities.

Montour County

Rolling roadblocks begin Sunday, March 12 between exit 215 (Route 254 / Limestoneville) and exit 224 (Route 54 / Danville).

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the contractor, MJ Electric, will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over the Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 218, located 3 miles east of exit 215 (Route 254 / Limestoneville).

The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.

Centre County

Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue detours that were implemented on Wednesday, March 8 to install new waterline have now been lifted. The detours were part of the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Looking ahead, drivers in the downtown area can expect the following this week:

One crew will continue water line installation on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. Traffic control will feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers. No detours will be used.

During the day on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15, College Avenue traffic heading out of downtown will be reduced to one lane approaching Atherton Street. All traffic will use the right turn whether they are continuing straight on College Avenue or turning right on to Atherton Street. Flaggers will be present to keep traffic moving. A second crew will be working between Fairmont Avenue and Logan Avenue on saw cutting for installation of new drainage pipes. Traffic control will feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers.

Drivers should expect some minor travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

************************************************************

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.