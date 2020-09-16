The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a bridge replacement project is now complete on Route 2010 in Terry Township, Bradford County, and the roadway is open to traffic.

The bridge, which runs over a tributary to Sugar Run, is located approximately .18 miles north of the intersection with Route 2007 and 2.89 miles southwest of the intersection with Route 187.

The contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, began construction of a temporary roadway on Monday, April 27, 2020.

PennDOT also says that a bridge rehabilitation project in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, will be finished by Friday, September 18.

Route 2022 (School House Road) will reopen on Friday. The road had previously been closed from T453 (Dogwood Road) to Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road), for a bridge rehabilitation project.

The project began on Tuesday, July 7, and a detour was in place using Irish Valley Road and Route 4015 (Hollow Road).