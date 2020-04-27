Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT will begin work on three critical projects this week in north central Pennsylvania, including roads in Lycoming, Bradford and Montour counties.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, PennDOT will impose lane restrictions in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County, to fill in rumble strips. Work will be completed at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, weather permitting. .

The left (passing) lane will be restricted while the contractor, HRI, Inc., fills-in the rumble strips in preparation for a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions at the following locations:

Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 222, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, left (passing) lane will be restricted.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

In Lycoming County, work begins Wednesday on a soil remediation project due to a tractor trailer crash on Route 15 southbound in Lewis Township.

A contractor will be working on Route 15 southbound at mile marker 148, approximately a quarter mile north of the Trout Run exit. The work will be completed on Wednesday, April 29 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the work is being completed.

Motorists should expect minor delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

In Bradford County, a bridge replacement project has started on Route 2010 in Terry Township. The bridge, which runs over a tributary to Sugar Run, is located approximately .18 miles north of the intersection with Route 2007 and 2.89 miles southwest of the intersection with Route 187.

The contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, began construction of a temporary roadway on Monday, April 27, 2020. Traffic will be controlled using daylight signing with flagging. Once the temporary roadway is completed, traffic will be controlled using two-way single lane traffic on the temporary roadway.

The contractor will then begin work on the bridge replacement which includes removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new single-span composite concrete bridge, new drainage, guiderail upgrades, and paving, as well as associated roadway approach work.

The work is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These projects are part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

