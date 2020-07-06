The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Bridge rehabilitation begins on Route 1005 in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County

Motorists are advised that the bridge over Plunketts Creek on Route 1005 (Proctor Road) will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 7. The bridge is located between Route 87 and Route 1006 (Wallis Run Road). The closure is for a bridge rehabilitation and preservation project in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, July 7, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will begin the project on a bridge that spans Plunketts Creek in Barbours, Lycoming County. A detour will be in place for all non-emergency traffic.

Detour information:

Route 87 north to Proctor Road

Route 87 north to Hillsgrove, Sullivan County

Route 4010 (Hoppestown Road) Sullivan County / Route 1005 (Hoppestown Road) Lycoming County

Route 1006 (Wallis Run Road)

Route 1006 (Wallis Run Road) / Proctor Road to Route 87

Route 1005 (Hoppestown Road) Lycoming County / Route 4010 (Hoppestown Road) Sullivan County to Hillsgrove, Sullivan County

Route 87 south

Work is expected to be completed in mid-August 2020, weather permitting.

This is part of a $1 million project which includes preservation to multiple bridge in the county.

Bridge repairs on Route 220 in Clinton County will result in lane closures

PennDOT is alerting motorists that repairs to the structural steel on a Route 220 bridge in Clinton County are set to begin tomorrow, Tuesday July 7. The bridge spans Bald Eagle Creek approximately two miles east of Mill Hall and are being made to address notes made during a recent inspection.

Starting tomorrow, motorists will encounter alternating closures of the right (travel) and left (passing) lanes in the northbound and southbound lanes. The closures will be lifted at the end of each work day. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Amelie Construction and Supply, LLC of Pittsburgh is the contractor on this $50,000 project. PennDOT anticipates completing the repairs later this month. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Lane closures on Interstate EB/WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures in West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, July 6, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will continue repairing the center line joint and shoulders in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.

Work will be performed at the following locations:

Eastbound between mile markers 199 and 202, near the Mile Run exit.

Westbound between mile markers 207 and 204.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Northumberland Reconstruction Project update

Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

On Monday, July 6, beginning at 6 p.m., the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will be working on line painting and adjusting manholes. The work is expected to take several nights to complete. During the daylight hours, the contractor will be continuing to make paving adjustments. Motorists should expect disruptions to traffic where work is being performed.

The project is scheduled to be completed by August of 2020.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.

Paving continues in Sunbury, Northumberland County

Motorists who travel in the city of Sunbury, Northumberland County are advised of a paving project on Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4008 (Shikellamy Avenue) continues this week.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will be working on Fourth Street between Route 61 (Market Street) and Shikellamy Avenue. They will also work on Shikellamy Avenue between Route 147 (Front Street) and Memorial Drive.

An intermediate layer of emulsified asphalt with loose aggregate will be placed on the roadway, which will cure overnight. When the intermediate layer is cured, the final wearing course will be paved over it. Work will be completed during daylight and nighttime hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Work is expected to be completed in late July of 2020.

Bridge rehabilitation project begins in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2022 (School House Road) will be closed from T453 (Dogwood Road) to Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road), for a bridge rehabilitation project in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.

On Tuesday, July 7, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew, will begin work on a bridge on School House Road. A detour using Irish Valley Road and Route 4015 (Hollow Road) will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.