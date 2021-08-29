PennDOT and Wolf Administration push statewide litter projects; Tioga and Bradford counties lead the way

Upcoming litter pickups in Tioga and Bradford counties are part of a statewide effort to improve our environment and clean up roadways as the summer travel season winds down. PennDOT crews will continue to expand cleanup efforts through Labor Day.

“Through public education, enforcement, clean ups, and volunteering, the commonwealth is working tirelessly to beautify Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “We cannot keep our communities clean without the public’s help, and I call on everyone to take personal responsibility for ending this ugly practice.”

Cleanups are occurring on higher-traffic roadways where volunteer groups cannot safely pick up litter. There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities.

PennDOT maintenance crews in Tioga and Bradford County will pick up litter starting next week, Monday, Aug. 30. Tioga crews will be working during daylight hours, weather permitting, on Routes 15, 6, 49, 287, and 362; Bradford crews on Route 220 in Athens Township.

PennDOT spends roughly $14 million annually on statewide litter efforts. Department programs such as Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway allow groups and businesses to volunteer to adopt or pay to sponsor cleanup and beautification on roadways across the state.

The department also unveiled new anti-littering messages that will appear on its electronic message signs across the state through September 2. Appearing when active travel alerts are not displayed, the messages aim to appeal to travelers’ civic pride and address a finding of a 2019 statewide litter survey – cigarette butts were among the most common items found in the estimated 500 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roads.

To underscore littering as an illegal practice, this summer the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) initiated Operation Clean Sweep, a project reinforcing a zero-tolerance mindset with litter enforcement and sharing anti-litter messages throughout the year. The operation complements a 2018 state law allowing the designation of Litter Enforcement Corridors.

Litter Enforcement Corridors have a high aesthetic or historic value worthy of preservation or indicate an area in need of additional help with litter issues. Approved segments will be marked with signs to notify motorists of additional litter fines: doubled penalties for motorists caught scattering rubbish and tripled when it is done by a commercial business.

Local governments can help tackle litter in their communities by designating Litter Enforcement Corridors or working with PennDOT to identify potential state-owned corridors.

“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to keeping Pennsylvania beautiful by enforcing the state’s litter laws,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the PSP. “Littering is 100 percent preventable with fines beginning at $300. The public is encouraged to report any litter violation they witness by contacting their local law enforcement agency.”

Other state agencies and partners actively work on litter prevention and cleanups year-round and reiterated the harm of litter.

"Most litter along the road isn't going to decompose in our lifetime. If you saw it today, you're likely to see it again the next time you pass by, still leaching, breaking into microplastics, creating hazards for people and wildlife, and diminishing our communities and landscape," said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

"On top of this, litter cleanup is a big cost to state government and local communities, and ultimately all Pennsylvanians. Ending the littering habit will benefit everyone and everything that lives in Pennsylvania."

DEP lists many ways Pennsylvanians can reduce litter and be a role model and is working with PennDOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, and community leaders statewide on developing a littering prevention campaign based on state research.

These efforts are part of a state-wide initiative promoted by Governor Wolf's administration. Residents who are interested in organizing on behalf of this cause can visit PennDOT’s Roadside Beautification webpage and PennDOT’s Litter-Beautification Media Center.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful urges Pennsylvania residents to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania, in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. This annual event – from September 1 through November 30 – is an opportunity to improve neighborhoods and Pennsylvania’s waterways by coordinating or participating in a litter cleanup. Registration is now open.

“Whether you are cleaning up a local waterway, your local park or the street that you live on – it all makes a difference in reducing the amount of litter reaching our oceans. We are honored to provide the resources and supplies needed to help volunteers improve our communities,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Picking up litter is something we can all do to support our communities. Please lend a hand and join us in a cleanup this fall.”



