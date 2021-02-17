In response to winter weather throughout much of the state on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are planning to implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

Effective at 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);

PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;

Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;

The entire length of Interstate 83;

The entire length of Interstate 99; and

The entire length of Interstate 283.

Effective at 4 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Route 33;

PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 176;

The entire length of Interstate 380; and

PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.