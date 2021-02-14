Motorists Urged to Avoid Travel if Possible

Harrisburg, Pa. – In response to winter weather and the potential for icy conditions through much of the state tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to implement restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state. These restrictions will begin at 6:00 PM tomorrow and remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Effective at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 79;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 86;

The entire length of Interstate 90;

The entire length of Interstate 279;

The entire length of Interstate 376; and

The entire length of Interstate 579.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: