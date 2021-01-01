Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists, especially truckers, using Route 54 in Northumberland County should be aware that slick and icy conditions may exist on Natalie Mountain between Route 487 at Elysburg and Route 61 at Atlas.

Due to the elevation of the roadway over Natalie Mountain, icy roadway conditions may exist while road conditions are clear on the lower elevations. While PennDOT has made a priority of keeping Natalie Mountain safe and passable, winter conditions may make it difficult for trucks to travel over the mountain.

Should winter conditions make traversing the mountain difficult, drivers should consider an alternate route. Eastbound traffic should use Route 487 south to Route 61 south. Westbound traffic should use Route 61 north to Route 487 north.

If the road is closed, all traffic should use the alternate route.