Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists, especially truckers, using Route 54 in Northumberland County should be aware that slick and icy conditions may exist on Natalie Mountain between Route 487 at Elysburg and Route 61 at Atlas.
PennDOT Advises Motorists of Potential Slick Conditions on Route 54 on Natalie Mountain
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
Due to the elevation of the roadway over Natalie Mountain, icy roadway conditions may exist while road conditions are clear on the lower elevations. While PennDOT has made a priority of keeping Natalie Mountain safe and passable, winter conditions may make it difficult for trucks to travel over the mountain.
Should winter conditions make traversing the mountain difficult, drivers should consider an alternate route. Eastbound traffic should use Route 487 south to Route 61 south. Westbound traffic should use Route 61 north to Route 487 north.
If the road is closed, all traffic should use the alternate route.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Susquehanna River among world's most ancient rivers
-
Former Lycoming County Prison guard charged with 17 felonies
-
Prosecution to claim sexual frustration motive for Williamsport homicide
-
5 area restaurants among the many ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders
-
Lycoming County Coroner seeking family of deceased
-
Williamsport parents charged with endangering the welfare of children
-
Grinch who broke car windows in Lycoming County arrested: PSP Montoursville
-
Body of woman reported missing in early December found in Luzerne County
-
Williamsport man charged with indecent assault of female police officer
-
EMT assaulted by Williamsport woman: WBPD
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.