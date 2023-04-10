A contractor will begin a berm paving project Tuesday on Route 15 in South Williamsport that could impact traffic, according to PennDOT.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a UGI contractor will be paving the berm in both directions on Route 15 near the Little League Museum and south towards Montgomery Pike. The work will take place daily through Thursday, April 13.

Drivers may experience lane restriction in the work area under flagging conditions and are urged to be alert and drive with caution in the area.

