Harrisburg -- PennDOT and state organizations recently collaborated on a pilot project to pave part of Ridley Creek State Park roadway with pavement made from asphalt mixed with recycled plastic. Involved groups include PennDOT, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Department of Environmental Protection, and General Services.

The project, coordinated through PennDOT’s Strategic Recycling Program and funded through DEP, includes two quarter-mile roadway stretches surfaced with the asphalt/recycled-plastic mix. The material is intended to strengthen the roadway surface without leaching plastic material into the surrounding environment.

“Transportation is integral in our communities and we are always evolving our operations,” PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser said. “We are very pleased when we can pursue innovations bringing benefits to the public, our transportation assets, and our environment.”

The material being tested will ideally extend the useful life of asphalt pavements; divert waste plastics from landfills; create a viable market for recycled plastics; and reuse asphalt millings in future recycled pavement applications.

“DEP is proud to support this project in partnership with PennDOT through the Strategic Recycling Program,” said Pat Patterson, DEP Southeast Regional Director. “Recycling is a fundamental environmental principal and DEP supports any effort that diverts waste from landfills.”

The pilot project location was chosen in coordination with sibling agencies and supports increased emphasis on sustainable practices. The pilot is incorporated into a 1.5-mile reconstruction project within the park from the entrance to Pavilion 14. The rest of the roadway is being paved with a standard asphalt mixture to provide a comparison for the new material over the five-year evaluation period.

“Sustainability is at the core of DCNR’s mission and we are pleased that one of our 121 state parks was selected to be a part of this innovative pilot project,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

“We look forward to testing this new technology based on the expected benefits, and are hopeful that it is a model for future successes in Pennsylvania – especially with regards to state agencies collaborating to create more sustainable operations and policies across the commonwealth.”



