This year's superload is 213 feet long, weighs 294 tons, and is now embarking on a 400-mile journey across the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that starting tonight, on January 12, the superload is being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania.

The superload will move as a rolling slowdown and use two traffic lanes, which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on January 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.

Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow along with the Superload on Twitter, on Facebook and Instagram.

Below is an overview of counties and distances per county that the Superload will cover on its journey.

County Road Distance in Miles Susquehanna County I-81 South at the New York State Line through Lackawanna County and into Luzerne County at Exit 151B to access I-80 West 81.59 Luzerne County I-80 West through Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Unioncounties into Clinton County and exit 192 66.92 Clinton County Route 2002 (Tea Springs Road) Exit I-80, cross over Route 2002 and re-enter I-80 West 0.02 I-80 West through Clinton County through Centre County and into Clearfield County and exit 111/Penfield to access Route 153 North 81.31 Clearfield County Route 153 North into Elk County to access Route 219 North 16.37 Elk County Route 219 North to Bootjack Truck Lane (Route 219) in Ridgway 10.39 Route 219 Bootjack Truck lane to Route 120 West 1.80 Route 120 West to Route 219 North 1.18 Route 219 North to Route 948 North in Ridgway 0.14 Route 948 North to Route 66 South 18.67 Route 66 South through Forest County into Clarion County 36.43 Clarion County Route 66 to Route 322 West See above combined mileage Route 322 West into Venango County to Route 62 South 25.03 Venango County Route 62 South into Mercer County to Route 173 South 15.29 Mercer County Route 173 South to I-80 West 10.34 I-80 West to Ohio State Line Exit I-80 and return to PA using Route 422 East 23.65 Route 422 East into Lawrence County to access Route 376 East 7.78 Lawrence County Route 376 East to Exit 13A 0.69 Once exiting Route 376 East, transport will turn left onto Route 224 East, and then turn right to re-enter Route 376 East 0.09 Route 376 East to Turnpike Ramp and Toll Road 1.56 Route 376 Turnpike Toll Road and exit at Route 168 North 0.10 Re-enter Route 376 West Turnpike Toll Road to Route 108 North 0.95 Route 108 North to Route 18 South to Alaron Corp in Wampum, PA 8.85



