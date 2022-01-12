This year's superload is 213 feet long, weighs 294 tons, and is now embarking on a 400-mile journey across the state.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that starting tonight, on January 12, the superload is being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania.
The superload will move as a rolling slowdown and use two traffic lanes, which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on January 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.
The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.
Below is an overview of counties and distances per county that the Superload will cover on its journey.
County
Road
Distance in Miles
Susquehanna County
I-81 South at the New York State Line through Lackawanna County and into Luzerne County at Exit 151B to access I-80 West
81.59
Luzerne County
I-80 West through Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Unioncounties into Clinton County
and exit 192
66.92
Clinton County
Route 2002 (Tea Springs Road)
Exit I-80, cross over Route 2002 and re-enter I-80 West
0.02
I-80 West through Clinton County through Centre County and into Clearfield County and exit 111/Penfield to access Route 153 North
81.31
Clearfield County
Route 153 North into Elk County to access Route 219 North
16.37
Elk County
Route 219 North to Bootjack Truck Lane (Route 219) in Ridgway
10.39
Route 219 Bootjack Truck lane to Route 120 West
1.80
Route 120 West to Route 219 North
1.18
Route 219 North to Route 948 North in Ridgway
0.14
Route 948 North to Route 66 South
18.67
Route 66 South through Forest County into Clarion County
36.43
Clarion County
Route 66 to Route 322 West
See above combined mileage
Route 322 West into Venango County to Route 62 South
25.03
Venango County
Route 62 South into Mercer County to Route 173 South
15.29
Mercer County
Route 173 South to I-80 West
10.34
I-80 West to Ohio State Line Exit I-80 and return to PA using Route 422 East
23.65
Route 422 East into Lawrence County to access Route 376 East
7.78
Lawrence County
Route 376 East to Exit 13A
0.69
Once exiting Route 376 East, transport will turn left onto Route 224 East, and then turn right to re-enter Route 376 East
0.09
Route 376 East to Turnpike Ramp and Toll Road
1.56
Route 376 Turnpike Toll Road and exit at Route 168 North
0.10
Re-enter Route 376 West Turnpike Toll Road to Route 108 North
0.95
Route 108 North to Route 18 South to Alaron Corp in Wampum, PA
8.85