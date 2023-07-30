Milling and paving work continues on Broad Street in Montoursville. The resurfacing project began on July 24 at the Green Bridge and will continue east up to Walnut Street.

Single lane conditions are in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the week. There will not be any lane closures on weekends, from 6 a.m. Fridays to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The work will affect parking, according to Montoursville Borough Police Department. "No parking" signs are posted, but during the day parking is allowed as normal on Broad Street. Parking is allowed for two hours in the borough's business area. Cars must be moved during PennDOT's work hours, as the entire stretch of the street from the Green Bridge to Rite Aid is being redone, according to a Facebook post from Chief Gyurina. Parking is allowed on weekends when work is paused.

The parking restrictions in downtown Montoursville will be in place through Aug. 10.

The project includes milling, resurfacing, bridge preservation, installation of ADA curb ramps, and line painting. HRI Inc. is the contractor for this $1,086,449.00 project. There will be no work during Little League World Series week from Aug. 15 to Sept. 5. PennDOT expects the project to be complete by Oct. 5.

