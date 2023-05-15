A crack sealing and patching project began Sunday night on Beaver and College avenues in State College Borough, according to PennDOT. These repairs will extend the life of the roadway, keeping both routes in usable service for the foreseeable future.

Night work hours are set for 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This night work will be in place from Sunday, May 14 through Thursday morning, May 18. Work zones on each street will stretch from Buckout to High streets. Should bad weather impact progress, work would continue into Friday.

During this work, drivers can expect:

This is a moving operation featuring some flagging and minimal lane closures.

One lane will remain open on each street during this work.

Crack sealing will be the first phase of work, with the right lane on each street addressed on the first day.

Crack sealing will take place in the left lane of each street on the second day.

Patching will then take place on each street following the same pattern as the crack sealing.

Parking will be impacted during this work. Parking meters will be bagged in the affected areas. Meters will be uncovered, and parking restored as work progresses from block to block.

All work is weather dependent.

Drivers will need to remain alert for stopped or slowed traffic as they travel through the work zone.

