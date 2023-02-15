Columbia County, Pa. — A contractor resumed roadwork Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Columbia County.

New Enterprise and Lime Co. will be installing sign foundations and signs on I- 80 eastbound between mile marker 241 (Route 11 / Lime Ridge exit) and mile marker 235 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit). Work will be completed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, ending by 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The right (driving) lane to be restricted.

The $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit).

Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in the Spring of 2023.

