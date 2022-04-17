The Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project is still on track to open to traffic late this summer, according to PennDOT officials.

PennDOT held a media conference Wednesday to review upcoming construction work planned in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties. Major projects will include bridge rehabilitation projects in Snyder and Union, as well as the continuation of CSVT.

The CSVT project, which is expected to be completed by summer of 2027, is a main focus of PennDOT’s District 3 construction season.

The construction for the $900 million project began in 2016 and is District 3’s biggest current project, according to Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer at PennDOT. The project covers 13 miles of roadway in Northumberland, Union, and Snyder counties and will connect municipalities in those counties including Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Montandon, and Winfield.

Deptula said motorists “will benefit greatly from separating the through-traffic from the truck traffic and will make roads safer.”

The Northern Section will connect Route 15 in Winfield to Route 147 south of Montandon via the River Bridge. Work began on the Northern Section in 2016 and the bridge was completed in December 2020.

The bridge is 4,545-feet long with 15 spans. Currently, the Northern Section is in the fourth and final phase of construction, with paving and line painting continuing through summer. The roadway is expected to be open to traffic by late summer, according to Deptula.

Although CSVT won’t directly connect to the boroughs of Lewisburg and Northumberland, it will help ease ongoing traffic concerns.

“The opening of the CSVT Northern Section is anticipated to reduce traffic volumes on Route 147 in Northumberland and on Route 15 in Lewisburg, by providing motorists with a limited-access alternative to those existing free-access roadways," said Matt Beck, assistant district plans engineer at PennDOT.

"In addition to congestion being reduced in those communities, safety will be improved as conflicts are reduced between local traffic and the high volumes of trucks and other vehicles that currently use those existing roadways to simply pass through the area,” Beck continued.

Construction of the Southern Section will begin this year at a cost of $360 million, according to Deptula. The Southern Section will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove. Environmental clearance was issued in 2019 for modifying roughly two miles of the project alignment to avoid the fly ash waste basins near Shamokin Dam. After that, PennDOT began the process of right-of-way acquisitions

“We have all the property needed for the first contract, so we’re moving forward,” Deptula said.

Construction on the Southern Section begins soon, and Deptula anticipates that the three phases for the Southern Section will be completed by 2027. The southern terminus of the Southern Section will connect to the existing bypass that was constructed in the 1970s when the previous incarnation of CSVT, the bypass project, first began.

That project later stalled due to funding issues.

Other projects highlighted include a bridge rehabilitation project on the Route 104 bridge that spans Mahantango Creek in Chapman Township, Snyder County. The construction will begin on May 26 at a cost of $3.1 million.

In Union County, a timber-covered bridge on Gray Hill Road in White Deer Township will be rehabilitated. That project is set to begin on June 1 and will cost $1.1 million.

PennDOT officials also said repairs will be made this summer to the railroad crossing on Route 15 in Winfield and paving will take place on Route 54 in Montour County. A reconstruction project in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, will continue as well.

