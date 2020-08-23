The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Seneca Resources announce the completion of a partnership project on Route 4014 (Norris Brook Road) project in Middlebury Township, Tioga County.

The 3.25-mile project, completed in June, widened Norris Brook Road at the intersection of Route 287. Work included a structural overlay of the entire route by a PennDOT regional paving crew with some isolated widening throughout the roadway from Seneca Resources’ contractor. The contractor completed intersection improvement at the intersection with Route 287 to facilitate better and safer access by longer vehicles.

The $1,045,730 project cost was split evenly between Seneca Resources and PennDOT’s Montoursville-based District 3.