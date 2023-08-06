Sunbury, Pa. — Starting Sunday, Aug. 13, the on and off ramps on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury will be closed for a milling and resurfacing project.
Drivers will still have access to the Veterans Memorial Bridge by following flaggers and the signed detour. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. The work will extend to Friday, Aug. 18.
Drivers should expect delays and follow alternate routes.
