Route 4016 in Elkland and Forks townships will now be posted with a permanent, year-round, 10-ton weight restriction, according to a recent PennDOT announcement.
The posting is being made based on a traffic-and-engineering study indicating that this highway may be damaged by vehicles that exceed the restriction.
School buses, emergency vehicles and local-delivery trucks are exempted from the postings.
The restriction will be in effect once the required signs are erected by a PennDOT maintenance crew in the upcoming weeks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!