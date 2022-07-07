Route 4016 in Elkland and Forks townships will now be posted with a permanent, year-round, 10-ton weight restriction, according to a recent PennDOT announcement.

The posting is being made based on a traffic-and-engineering study indicating that this highway may be damaged by vehicles that exceed the restriction.

School buses, emergency vehicles and local-delivery trucks are exempted from the postings.

The restriction will be in effect once the required signs are erected by a PennDOT maintenance crew in the upcoming weeks.

