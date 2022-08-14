The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Route 1004 (Field Station Road) will be closed starting this week in Lewis and Gamble townships for an erosion control project.

On Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18, Field Station Road will be closed between Route 1001 (Rose Valley Road/Flannigan Road) in Gamble Township and Route 14 in Lewis Township, while contractor HRI removes trees, cuts back the bank, and installs storm water cross pipes.

A detour using Rose Valley Road/Flannigan Road, Route 1006 (Slacks Run Road), and Route 14 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Although the project will not be complete, Field Station Road will be open to traffic beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. In September, a PennDOT paving crew is expected to pave Field Station Road to complete the project.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in September.

Clinton/Centre counties

PennDOT continues paving projects in Clinton and Centre counties.

Drivers can expect the following the week of Aug. 15 in Centre County:

On Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road), crews will perform shoulder backup work Saturday, Aug. 13, and Monday, Aug. 15. The contractor will reset guide rail from Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug. 19. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

On Route 3004 (Paradise Road), from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road, crews will perform shoulder backup work Saturday, August 13, and Monday, Aug. 15. The contractor will reset guide rail from Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug. 19. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

Roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

There is no work scheduled for this project in Clinton County next week.

Other routes seeing work in Clinton County include:

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Potter County

Route 1001 (Brookland Road) between Marvin Hill and A Frame Road in Sweden Township will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 22. Maintenance crews are closing the road to replace a trio of stormwater drainage pipes to improve drainage and ride quality.

While the detour is in place, traffic will follow Route 6 and Route 449. It is a daylight closure where crews will lift the detour at the close of each workday. PennDOT expects the replacements to take about a week, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.

Montour County

Lane closures begin this week on Route 2005 (Kaseville Road) in Mahoning and Valley townships for a paving project.

Monday through Friday, a PennDOT department force paving crew will be paving Kaseville Road between Route 2008 (Bloom Road) and Route 2012 (Frosty Valley Road). Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue paving and begin filling in behind the newly paved shoulder. The contractor will then install guide rail and complete line painting. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering at the intersection of Route 339 and Smith Hollow Road will only be allowed to turn in the northbound direction onto route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.