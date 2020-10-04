Coudersport, Pa. – PennDOT is alerting area drivers that a new Potter County bridge opened to traffic late Saturday afternoon.

Crews have been working since late August to replace the bridge, which spans a tributary of Pine Creek on Route 1001 (Sweden Hill Road) in Ulysses Township.

Replacing the structure improves its condition rating from “poor” to “good”.

With the bridge open to traffic, a detour using Route 449 and Route 6 will be lifted. PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and detour.

Overall work included demolition of the old bridge, placement of a new concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. L.C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, New York, has been the contractor on this $768,000 job.