Harrisburg -- On Tuesday, PennDOT announced that visually-impaired Pennsylvanians can use bioptic telescope lenses to obtain a learner's permit and driver's license. Bioptic telescope lenses allow visually impaired individuals to meet visual acuity standards for driving.

The change is a result of Act 131, which was signed into law in December 2020 and took effect on Sept. 27, 2021. “This law makes significant changes that will ultimately increase many of our residents’ independence and enhance their quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

The use of bioptic telescope lenses for driving has been authorized in 46 other states. Drivers with a visual acuity less than 20/100 combined but at least 20/200 visual acuity in the best corrected eye are eligible to apply for a Bioptic Telescope Learner’s Permit.

In order to be eligible, the individual must:

Pass a complete vision examination completed by an optometrist or ophthalmologist

Have possessed a Bioptic Telescope Lens for at least 3 months

Undergo a minimum of 10 hours of front seat passenger-in-car instruction with a Low-Vision Rehabilitation Professional

Provide the Department a letter of enrollment with a PennDOT approved Certified Driving Instructor (CDI) or Certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialist (CDRS)

Once all requirements have been met, the applicant may apply for a Bioptic Telescope Learner’s Permit. Upon successful completion of PennDOT’s knowledge test, the applicant must complete a minimum of 20 hours behind-the-wheel driver training using the Bioptic Telescope with a PennDOT approved (CDI) or (CDRS), plus 45 hours of observed driving hours with a licensed person who is age 21 or older in order to complete the 65 hours of accompanied driving required and reassessed by a PennDOT approved CDI or CDRS before taking the skills exam.

Bioptic telescope drivers may only drive during daylight hours, are limited to roads other than freeways and may only drive passenger vehicles weighing no more than 10,000 pounds.



