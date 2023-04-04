The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A bridge replacement and rehabilitation project continues this week on Route 220 in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

This week, the contractor will pave the shoulders on Route 220 southbound and continue constructing access roads, as well as guide rail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off peak hours.

Beginning in May, drivers traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic. This barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. This construction season, the contactor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Route 220 safety improvement project

Here's the latest on the Route 220 safety improvement project in Woodward and Piatt townships:

This construction season, the remainder of the structure over Quenshukeny Run will be completed. Other construction activities include the completion of the Youngs Road East Jug Handle, milling, paving and guide rail work.

New Traffic Patterns

The speed limit has been returned to 45 miles per hour throughout the project.

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Week of April 3

Cable median guild rail will be installed between Youngs Road West and the Fourth Street Exit.

Work will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Clinton County

Work begins Monday on a Route 150 bridge spanning Chatham Run in Dunnstable Township. This work is part of a larger bridge preservation project involving three Clinton County structures that will improve their ratings to "good."

Work on the Chatham Run bridge revolves around the substructure, and PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal. However, PennDOT advises drivers to anticipate periods when the contractor reduces traffic to a single lane and to build extra time into their travel schedules to compensate. The contractor expects work on this bridge to be ongoing until the end of June.

In mid-May, the contractor intends to start work on another Route 150 bridge spanning Bald Eagle Creek near Flemington. The contractor will start by removing sidewalk with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control.

There will be a detour in place at this location during the month of June and then a long-term lane closure with temporary traffic signals providing traffic control from the end of June to the end of September. PennDOT plans to issue updates on the project before the contractor implements each of these traffic control measures.

Work on the third bridge to see work under this contract, a Route 220 bridge spanning Route 2006 and Fishing Creek, occurred last construction season. The contractor does intend to return to this bridge later in the construction season to complete an epoxy overlay. PennDOT will issue an update before that work begins.

HRI, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $3.5 million job.

Tioga County

A PennDOT crew will begin work on Monday, April 3 on a bridge project on Route 15 in Tioga Township.

The project is located on Route 15 at the northbound structure over Mill Creek Reservoir between the Route 6 (Mansfield/Wellsboro) interchange and Route 287 (Tioga/Tioga Junction) interchange.

Structure work includes deck patching and placing a new epoxy overlay on the structure. Drivers can expect a single lane condition with barrier during construction. A 19-foot lane restriction will begin in early April and is expected to be lifted in September 2023.

RAM Construction Services of Michigan is the prime contractor on this $1,200,000 bridge preservation project. Work is expected to be complete in September 2023.

Bridge replacement set in Jackson Township

A crew will begin a bridge replacement project Monday, April 3 on Route 1013 (Jackson Center Road) in Jackson Township.

Jackson Center Road will be closed at the intersection with Tower Hill Road (T-668) and Lake Road (T-669), while a maintenance crew begins a bridge replacement project over Hammond Creek.

A detour using Route 1011 (Bailey Creek Road), Route 549, and Route 1018 (Pony Hill Road) will be in place. Work on the project is expected to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

Work includes removal of the existing bridge and replacement with a new pre-cast box culvert. Additional work includes paving, line painting, and new guide rail.

Pipe replacement project in Farmington Township

A pipe replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Farmington Township.

On Wednesday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 19, Cummings Creek Road will be closed between Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) and Buckbee Road (T-702).

A detour using Elkhorn Road, Buckbee Road, and Croft Hill Road (T-630) will be in place for the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, April 19.

Centre County

Work begins this week to permanently repair a section of wall along Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte. The work zone is located between West High and Mill streets.

This section of Route 150 was closed last November for a few weeks after part of the wall collapsed and PennDOT mobilized to make temporary repairs.

Work will start April 4 and a detour for northbound traffic will be in place. The detour will be the same as last fall, with northbound traffic detoured at Stoney Batter Road to West Bishop Street, to North Allegheny Street to West Linn Street (Route 144) and then returning to Route 150. PennDOT expects to lift the detour by the end of July, with work continuing until August 7.

Once again, Route 150 in this area will be restricted to one lane, with southbound traffic moving through the area in the northbound lane.

In the interest of public safety, the sidewalk in this area remains closed. During project work pedestrians will be able to use the foot bridge spanning Spring Creek.

Work on the project will include removal of the temporary wall, construction of a new retaining wall, full-depth paving, new pipes and inlets, concrete curb and sidewalk, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $393,000 emergency project.

Atherton Street project update

Work continues on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

On Monday and Tuesday, April 3 and 4, a crew will perform waterline work between West Foster and West Nittany avenues. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern.

On Wednesday, April 5, a crew will perform waterline tie-ins between College and Beaver avenues. A second crew will be working in the same area installing temporary traffic signal poles. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions.

On Thursday, April 6, a crew will perform asphalt paving between College and West Nittany avenues. A second crew will be working between College and Beaver avenues continuing the installation of the temporary traffic signal poles. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions from College to Beaver avenues with an alternating lane pattern between Highland Alley and West Nittany Avenue controlled by flaggers.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, April 7 in observance of the Easter holiday weekend.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024.

Columbia County

Work continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

On Sunday, April 2, the contractor will be installing sign foundations and signs on Interstate 80 eastbound between mile marker 241 (Route 11 / Lime Ridge exit) and mile marker 235 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit). Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night beginning Sunday, April 2 and ending at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 7. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit).

Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in the spring of 2023.

Bridge painting continues on Route 93

Bridge painting continues on Route 93 in Columbia and Luzerne counties. The project is on Route 93 at the intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) are advised a bridge painting project continues next week between the Route 93 intersection with Route 11 (West Front Street) in Berwick and Route 93 (West Third Street) in Nescopeck.

On Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 8 the contractor will continue performing project preparation work including cable placement and containment set up under the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

North Star Painting Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3,187,443 bridge project.

Route 339 project continues

A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues this week.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, the contractor will begin the process for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339. Work includes milling of existing pavement and the excavation of material for the placement of rock for the widening of the roadway. Work will be performed during daytime hours.

A long-term detour will continue for Route 339 southbound traffic.

Route 339 southbound traffic will use Broad Street in Nescopeck, Route 93 north, Route 11 south, Market Street in South Centre Township, Market Street bridge, and Route 339, for the remainder of the construction season.

Route 339 northbound traffic will continue in the northbound lane between Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11,500,000 reconstruction and road widening project. Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

