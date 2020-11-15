2:30 p.m. update: All lanes now open on Bellefonte Avenue.

Lock Haven, Pa. – There is a lane restriction in effect on State Route 150 at Fairview Street in Lock Haven, according to PA 511.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on both directions of SR 150 around noon today.

The crash has slowed the flow of traffic near downtown Lock Haven, with moderate traffic reported by PA 511 in the vicinity.

Heavy traffic is reported by 511 in the area of Triangle Park near KFC; on East Church Street near North Jay Street; on North Jay Street between East Main and East Water, and on East Water Street near the county courthouse.

For more information about the flow of traffic in Lock Haven, visit PA 511.