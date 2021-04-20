Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 2003 (Snydertown Road) in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash in the area.

On Wednesday, April 21, between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the contractor will be performing soil remediation in both the eastbound and westbound lanes near Jeff’s Auto Body and Scrap Yard. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where the work is being performed.

Motorists should expect delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.