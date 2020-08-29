Motorists who travel Route 61 southbound are advised of lane closures for a bridge inspection on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury, Northumberland County, which will take place on Saturday, August 29, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The bridge inspection will continue next week beginning Monday, August 31 through Saturday, September 5, also between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.