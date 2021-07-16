Montoursville, Pa. - The Borough of Montoursville will be performing pavement and curb rehabilitation on Walnut St., the intersection of South Arch St., and Jordan Ave.

The tentative schedule will start with the removal, then replacement, of some curbs from July 2021 through the first week of August 2021.

The tentative milling and paving schedule of the street will start Aug. 6 through 31.

Motorists should be advised there will be temporary roadway closures.

Residents may have limited access to their driveways during portions of the day during the construction operations.

However, the contractors have assured borough officials that local residents will be provided access to and from their properties, and they will inform residents how to maneuver around the construction operations to gain access to their residence.

If you plan to drive your vehicle while the construction is scheduled in your area, borough officials suggest you please park outside the construction area to avoid oil spray or other complications.

The work is expected to be completed on or around August 31, barring unforeseen problems and weather conditions.

The Borough of Montoursville understands this street rehabilitation and improvement project may cause a temporary inconvenience because of the nature of the work. As always, borough officials appreciates your patience during this period and will make every attempt to minimize the inconvenience. If you have any questions, please call the Montoursville Borough office, at(570) 368-2486.