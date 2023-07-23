Drivers in Montoursville will encounter lane restrictions next week when a milling and resurfacing project begins on Route 2014 (Broad Street).

On Monday, July 24, the contractor, HRI Inc. will begin the resurfacing project which starts at the green truss bridge over Loyalsock Creek and continues through the borough 1.14 miles eastward, ending just east of Walnut Street. The project includes milling, resurfacing, bridge preservation, ADA curb ramps, line painting, and other miscellaneous construction.

Drivers can expect a single lane condition with flagging where work is being performed. Lane closures may occur on Broad Street beginning Sunday evenings through Friday mornings between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, weather permitting. No lane closures for road work will be permitted from 6 a.m. Fridays to 7 p.m. Sundays.

HRI Inc. is the prime contractor for the $1,086,449.00 mill and resurface project which is expected to be completed in late October 2023. The project will be shut down from August 15, 2023 through September 5, 2023 during the Little League World Series event.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

