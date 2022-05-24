A microsurfacing project begins Wednesday on Route 15 in Cogan House, Lewis, and Jackson Townships, and Route 184 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.

The contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation, will begin work on the microsurfacing project, which will take place at the following locations:

• Route 15 northbound structure over Route 14 at Trout Run in Lewis Township

• Route 15 northbound and southbound structures over Route 4011 (Cogan House exit) in Cogan House Township

• Route 15 northbound and southbound structures over Route 284 in Jackson Township

• Route 15 northbound and southbound microsurfacing between the Trout Run exit in Lewis Township to the Buttonwood exit in Jackson Township

• Route 184 (near the Fry Bros Turkey Ranch family restaurant) in Cogan House Township, microsurfacing on both sides of the structure

Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $2.576,627 microsurfacing project. Work includes paved approaches at five structures, epoxy surface treatment on five bridge decks, milled rumble strips, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by October of 2022, weather permitting.

