CONSTRUCTION ALERT

A portion of Route 4010 (Reagan Street) will continue to be closed in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, for a reconstruction project.

On Saturday, July 31 through Wednesday, Aug. 11, the intersection of Route 147 (Front Street) and Reagan Street will be closed for construction work. A detour using Chestnut Street, Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue will be in place.

Reagan Street will continue to be closed between Front Street and Second Street, while the contractor, G & R Charles Excavating, continues a full depth reconstruction project. A detour using local roads will be in place for Reagan Street throughout the duration of the project.

G & R Charles Excavating is the contractor for the City of Sunbury’s reconstruction project of Reagan Street. Work on this project is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

Expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.