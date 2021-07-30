A portion of Route 4010 (Reagan Street) will continue to be closed in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, for a reconstruction project.

On Saturday, July 31 through Wednesday, Aug. 11, the intersection of Route 147 (Front Street) and Reagan Street will be closed for construction work. A detour using Chestnut Street, Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue will be in place.

Reagan Street will continue to be closed between Front Street and Second Street, while the contractor, G & R Charles Excavating, continues a full depth reconstruction project. A detour using local roads will be in place for Reagan Street throughout the duration of the project.

G & R Charles Excavating is the contractor for the City of Sunbury’s reconstruction project of Reagan Street. Work on this project is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

Expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.