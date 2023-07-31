The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

The following work will take place the week of July 31:

Monday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 5, three crews will work between Beaver and West Fairmount avenues to grade stone and prepare to pave and pour new curbs and sidewalks. This work will take place in the already closed lanes. PennDOT does not expect any additional traffic impacts. Monday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 3, one crew will install water line from West Fairmount to West Hamilton avenues with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Monday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 2, one crew at the West Foster Avenue intersection will install conduit and pour foundations for a flashing pedestrian warning device. This work will take place in the already closed lanes. PennDOT does not expect any additional traffic impacts. Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 4, one crew will pave between Beaver Avenue and West Fairmount avenues. The traffic signal at Beaver Avenue and Atherton Street will be in "flash" mode. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern. The two right lanes from Calder Way to Hill Alley remain closed. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Calder Way where traffic crosses over into the left lane. Traffic remains in that lane until Hill Alley where it shifts back to the right lane. The left lane traveling westbound remains closed at West Prospect Avenue. All through traffic uses the right lane through the construction zone. The right lane closure on Beaver Avenue remains in effect from H Alley to Atherton Street.



Union County

A lane restriction will be in place Thursday, Aug. 3 on Interstate 180 westbound near mile marker 199.9 near Exit 199 (Mile Run) in White Deer Township for a soil remediation project.

The right (driving) lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work will be completed in one day.

Drivers should expect minor delays.

Northumberland County

A resurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 405 / 61 (Front Street) in Sunbury and Route 11 in Northumberland Borough.

Starting on Sunday, July 30, the contractor will begin base repairs on Front Street between Shikellamy and Raspberry avenues. Drivers can expect single lane conditions where work is being performed. Work will be performed daily starting on Sundays at 8 p.m. and ending Fridays at 4 a.m.

Starting on Monday, July 31, the contractor will continue construction new ADA accessible sidewalks and curbs along Route 11 in Northumberland Borough. Drivers can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the prime contractor for this $2,381,802 resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, mill and pave, bridge preservation, ADA ramps, and new curbing. Work is expected to be completed in September of 2023.

Columbia County

Lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 may slow traffic down as a contractor conducts bridge inspections between mile marker 231 and mile marker 232 (Route 42 / Buckhorn Exit) and on Route 4006 (Schoolhouse Road) in Hemlock Township.

Starting on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, the consultant, Dewberry Engineers, Inc., will be performing bridge inspections on the bridges carrying Route 42 over Interstate 80 at the Buckhorn Exit and the bridges carrying Schoolhouse Road over Interstate 80, which is located approximately one mile west of the Route 42 / Buckhorn Exit. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

