Major projects continue this week in north central Pa., including work on Interstate 80 in Columbia County. A 0.5 mile right (driving) lane closure continues this week on I-80 westbound near mile marker 235, which is approximately 1.5 miles west of Exit 236 (Bloomsburg / Lightstreet / Route 487), in Hemlock Township. A contractor will continue to work on an embankment stabilization project.
Traffic Impacts
- Interstate 80 westbound right (driving) lane to be closed for 0.5 mile.
- Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) will be closed.
Route 487 to Interstate 80 westbound Detour
- Route 487 northbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use Route 487 to Bloomsburg, Route 42 to Interstate 80 westbound (Red Detour).
- Route 487 southbound traffic to Interstate 80 westbound will use an alternate route.
Work is being performed 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The project is expected to be complete by July, weather permitting.