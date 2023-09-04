The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

Drivers on Interstate 180 near Montoursville can expect delays this week beginning Tuesday evening as a contractor performs epoxy overlays on westbound structures over Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Route 20245 (Fairfield Road), and Route 2026 (Brushy Ridge Road), as well as eastbound over Wolfe Run.

The work will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and run through 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Drivers can expect lane closures where work is being performed. Delays may occur between peak travel hours between 7 and 9 a.m. and between 2 and 6 p.m.

Also starting on Tuesday, the contractor will be installing new guiderails and placing shoulder backup at various locations in both east and westbound lanes. Drivers can expect work to take place in the shoulder and median areas of Interstate 180 and ramp shoulder areas in the east and westbound lanes of I-180.

Additional work includes trenching and installing electrical conduits along I-180 east and westbound lanes and on and off ramps at Fairfield Road. Work will take place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million two-year highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter's Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Route 15 Resurfacing

From Tuesday through Friday, a contractor will be working in both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15 in Armstrong Township and South Williamsport as they adjust and replace manholes.

The work is part of a $2.6 million resurfacing project on Route 15 between Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. The project is expected to be completed in October.

Bradford County

Milling begins Tuesday on Route 220 between Route 414 and Hemlock Hill Road in Towanda Township. Drivers can expect slow moving or stopped traffic under flagging operations as construction vehicles enter and exit the construction zone. The milling is in preparation to pave the week of Sept. 11.

The work is part of a bridge replacement project which is expected to be complete by October. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the contractor for the $2.3 million bridge replacement project.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. No work will be scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 or Saturday, Sept. 2 to avoid impacting traffic bound for the Penn State Nittany Lions home opener against West Virginia.

The following work will take place the week of Sept. 5 (no work on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4):

A crew will pave between Beaver and West Fairmount avenues. This work will take place in the already closed lanes.

A crew will continue laying brick pavers in designated areas between Calder Way and Highland Avenue. This work will take place in the already closed lanes.

A crew will pour new concrete sidewalks between Beaver and West Nittany avenues. This work will take place in the already closed lanes.

A crew will place new waterline between Logan Avenue and Piersol Lane. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

The right lane of Route 26 (Beaver Avenue) northbound heading toward downtown remains closed between H and Cresson alleys.

Northumberland County

The eastbound lane of Route 254 in Turbot Township will be closed Wednesday at the intersection with Route 147 for a soil remediation project. The work is being done due to a previous crash.

Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and is expected to be completed in one day.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

