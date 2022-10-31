The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement.

Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between Clarendon and Spring streets. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed intermittingly through December 2022 and during daylight hours.

Clinton County

The Route 64 bridge replacement project is almost finished. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.

Final paving is scheduled for this week. With the barrier removed, traffic will continue to be controlled by the temporary traffic signals, allowing for final paving to be done one side at a time.

Finish work and site clean-up will take place through Nov. 14. When that work is complete, the temporary traffic signals will be removed, and traffic will move across the bridge using both lanes.

Work on this project includes removal of the old bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items. Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of Oct. 31:

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install sewer lines, perform sewer line pipe camera inspections, and perform base restoration repairs. No detours will be used.



Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 4, the contractor plans to perform base restoration/base repairs between Railroad Avenue and Westerly Parkway.



On Monday, Oct. 31 (Westerly Parkway to Logan Avenue) and Tuesday, Nov. 1 (Railroad Avenue to Fairmount Avenue), the contractor plans to perform sewer line pipe camera inspections.



One crew will be working between Beaver Avenue and Fairmont Avenue on Atherton Street.



A second crew will be working from West Hamilton Avenue to Westerly Parkway on Atherton Street.



Two radar-controlled speed display boards are in place to address speeding issues near the work zone. The speed limit between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue is 25 miles per hour. The speed limit between University Drive and South Pugh Street is 35 miles per hour.



Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.



Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job.

Local Interchange Project update

As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County moves toward completion, PennDOT is providing a start-of-November update on the project. The work zone is along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

Drivers should anticipate the following the week of Oct. 31. All work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

Monday, Oct. 31 — Rolling slow-downs in both lanes for rumble strip and traffic control removal.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Left lane closure at mile-marker 162 for crossover removal and conduit markers.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 — Right lane closure at mile-marker 162 for line painting of outside lane lines and ramps.

Interstate 80 westbound:

Monday, Oct. 31 — Rolling slow-downs in both lanes for rumble strip and traffic control removal.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Rolling slow-downs in both lanes for MPT removal.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 — Left lane closure at mile-marker 165 for line painting (Skip tape) and crossover removal. At mid-day, this will flip to a right-lane closure for line painting of outside lane lines and ramps.

Route 26:

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 —Roadway flagging for barrier removal, milling and paving, shoulder back-up, line painting, topsoil, and driveway adjustments.

All work is weather dependent. Work scheduled through this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page atwww.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and improve Jacksonville Road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Montour County

A lane restriction starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 222 for maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be spot milling near mile marker 222 in Liberty Township, two miles west of Exit 224 (Danville / Route 54) in Valley Township. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contractin will continue fine grading in preparation for paving of the northbound lane of Route 339. The contractor will also complete the paving of the northbound lane and will install guide rail. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed at the intersection.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Interstate 80/Route 11 update

Roadwork continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

Here's updates on work planned for this week:

Interstate 80

Interstate 80 eastbound: The contractor will be sawing and sealing the bituminous pavement and applying pavement markings and miscellaneous work to complete the project in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Interstate 80 westbound: The contractor will be sawing and sealing the bituminous pavement and applying pavement markings and miscellaneous work to complete the project in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 – 241. This location is between Exit 242 / Mifflinville and Exit 236 / Lightstreet/Bloomsburg. The contractor will also be performing pavement repairs between mile marker 232 – 236. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Route 11 SB Lane Closure

There will be a lane closures on Route 11 in the southbound direction under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

