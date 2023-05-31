Road Construction_cones_2023
Canva

Drivers on Route 405 (Priestley Bridge) in Northumberland Borough and Route 405 (Edison Bridge) in Sunbury will encounter lane shifts today due to maintenance work.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be removing light poles along the Priestley and Edison Bridges. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, watch for lane changes and shifts, and drive with caution through the work zone.

