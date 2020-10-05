Motorists who travel Route 3028 (Allegheny Street) in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County, are advised of maintenance work that will take place tomorrow.

On Tuesday, October 6, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing patch work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the intersection of Allegheny Street and Thomas Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, slow down, and drive with caution through work zones.