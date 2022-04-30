Several roadwork projects are happening this weekend in Bradford County.

On Saturday, April 30, the contractor, Chase Enterprises, will be applying herbicide along the following roadways:

Route 220

Route 3018 (Bridge Street / Hill Road)

Route 3022 (Sugar Creek Road)

Route 4001 (Saco Road / Ulster Road)

Route 4002 (Shotgun Hollow Road / Ranch Road)

Route 4003 (Noble Road)

Route 4005 (Brosman Road)

Route 4013 (Berwick Turnpike)

Route 4014 (Springfield Road / Milan Road)

Route 4015 (Wetona Road / Pisgah Road)

Route 4017 (Leona Road)

On Sunday, May 1 the contractor will be applying herbicide along the following roadways:

Route 220

Route 4004 (Ulster Road)

Route 4007 (Mac Road)

Route 4009 (Codding Road)

Route 4012 (Laurel Hill Road)

Route 4018 (RidgeburyRoad/Wolcott Hollow Road)

Route 4020 (Mile Lane Road)

Route 4021 (Chapel Road)

Route 4022 (Wilawana Road)

Route 4024 (Centerville Road)

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

