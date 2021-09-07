The Northern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) is now in its fourth and final contract for construction, according to Maggie Baker, spokesperson for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

This section will consist of a four-lane limited access highway from Route 15 south of Winfield at the Snyder/Union County line to Route 147 south of Montandon in Northumberland County.

Now as the project develops, Lycoming County is inviting public feedback on the potential transportation and land use impacts of the new CSVT project along the Interstate 180 (I-180), US 15, and PA 147 corridors.

A virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The meeting agenda will include an overview of the study’s analyses of growth and development potential, highway safety, and traffic operations, as well as proposed recommendations.

“We initiated the CSVT Special Impact Study as an evaluation of potential impacts of the new thruway on regional land use growth and transportation systems within Lycoming, Northumberland, and Union counties. It identifies strategies for addressing those impacts,” said Scott Williams, a transportation planner with the Lycoming County Planning Commission.

The study’s action plan establishes priorities and initiatives for the region as both sections of the CSVT project become open to traffic by 2027. The action plan includes the formation of a new task force of regional planners and stakeholders that will help manage the implementation of the study’s recommendations.

The total estimated pre-construction and construction cost for CSVT overall, based on year-of-expenditure, is $865 million.

Work in 2021 has focused on constructing the pavement for the portions of the new highway adjacent to the CSVT River Bridge, which was completed in late 2020, and for the new interchange with Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Union Township, Union County.

Other activities performed this year include the installation of traffic signals for the new interchange with existing Route 147 at Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, and the construction of stormwater management features in areas where earth disturbance has been fully stabilized.

The entire CSVT Northern Section is anticipated to be completed and opened to traffic in 2022, according to Baker.

Construction is on track to begin in 2022 for the Southern Section, which will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove within Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County. In August 2021, PennDOT received waterway and wetland permits for the project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the PA Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP), as well as a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit from PA DEP.

The project team is currently finalizing plans and bidding documents for the first of three planned construction contracts, which will primarily involve the roughly 5 million cubic yards of earthwork required for the project. Right-of-way acquisitions and utility relocations must also be completed prior to construction of the Southern Section, which is currently anticipated to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2027, according to Baker.

Two Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) within the study area are driving the study process: Williamsport Area Transportation Study (WATS) and SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG). WATS MPO, which serves Lycoming County, is spearheading the effort in coordination with SEDA-COG and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“The study will be completed later this fall and will include recommendations to address forecasted impacts on highway safety, traffic operations, land use, and economic development,” Williams said. “We are identifying these strategic actions and initiatives now so the CSVT project can not only improve mobility through our region, but be a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and community development.”

“Planning for the outcomes of the CSVT project is a vitally important part of our planning program,” said James Saylor, Transportation Planning Program Director of SEDA-COG.

“The full extent of CSVT’s impacts may be unknown to us at this time, but this study has helped us obtain a sense of the challenges that our communities may face. Our partnerships and collaboration with the public, our municipalities, and local stakeholders play a very important role in helping us monitor the changes that may occur as the CSVT project is completed.”

The dial-in information for the Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 virtual meeting is below:

Dial-in Number: 1 (267) 332-8737

Conference Code: 926 689 24#

For more information on how to connect to the virtual public meeting, the meeting agenda, and for information on planning efforts related to CSVT, please visit http://www.lyco.org/CSVT.



