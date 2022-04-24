A drone shot of the completed River Bridge that connects Route 15 at Winfield to Route 147 south of Montandon. The River Bridge was completed as part of the Northern Section of PennDOT's Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project.
A long-term restriction begins Monday on Route 15 in Union Township, Union County, as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
Starting Monday, motorists can expect the left passing lane to be restricted in both directions between Grangers Road and Route 304.
Paving also will continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprises Stone and Lime Co. will continue paving, building a traffic island and turn lane, as well as miscellaneous construction activities.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.
