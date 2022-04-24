A long-term restriction begins Monday on Route 15 in Union Township, Union County, as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.

Starting Monday, motorists can expect the left passing lane to be restricted in both directions between Grangers Road and Route 304.

Paving also will continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprises Stone and Lime Co. will continue paving, building a traffic island and turn lane, as well as miscellaneous construction activities.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.