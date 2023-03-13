Renovo, Pa. — A long-term closure will begin soon on Farrandsville Road (Route 1001) in Woodward Township, Clinton County.

The project goals are to provide safe pedestrian access to River View Park from the Veteran’s Bridge and to make drainage improvements to enhance safety for drivers.

Earlier this week, the contractor placed temporary traffic signals and set them to “flash” mode. They will remain in flash mode until Tuesday, March 21, when the contractor places concrete barrier for a long-term lane closure between the intersections of Route 664 and Brewery Hollow Road.

Once the lane closure is in place, the temporary traffic signals will become active and enforce an alternating traffic pattern through the work zone, according to PennDOT.

The contractor will also alter the traffic pattern on West River Drive on March 21. Under this configuration, traffic will turn onto West River Drive at the western intersection as usual, but the exit point at the eastern intersection will be closed due to construction.

Drivers will utilize a turnaround and leave the same way they came in. This traffic pattern will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work this year also includes building a temporary causeway on the Susquehanna riverbank to serve as a work platform to build an 800-foot retaining wall. The contractor will place navigational aids in the river to denote a safe distance from construction activities to boaters. Work on the wall is set to begin in April.

Overall work on this project includes roadway realignment, utility relocations, drainage improvements, piping and inlets, construction of a retaining wall, sidewalks, curbing, ornamental light poles, guide rail, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer is the contractor on this $7.5 million job, which will carry into 2024. All work is weather dependent.

