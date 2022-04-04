PennDOT continues litter pickup activities this week in several counties, including Northumberland, Union, Snyder. The litter pickup, which will not impact traffic, will be conducted today through Thursday, April 7 in the following areas:
Northumberland County
- Interstate 80, between mile markers 210 to 216
- Interstate 180, from Interstate 80 to the Lycoming County line (mile marker 10)
- Route 147, from Route 405 to Interstate 80
Snyder County
- Route 11/15 between the Juniata County line and Union County line
Union County
- Interstate 80 between the Clinton County line and the Northumberland County line.
- Route 15 between the Snyder County line and the Lycoming County line.
- Route 104 complete route.
- Route 235 complete route.
- Route 304 between Long Road in Franklin Township and New Berlin.