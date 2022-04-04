LitterPickup_GenericNCPA_2021.jpg

PennDOT continues litter pickup activities this week in several counties, including Northumberland, Union, Snyder. The litter pickup, which will not impact traffic, will be conducted today through Thursday, April 7 in the following areas:

Northumberland County

  • Interstate 80, between mile markers 210 to 216
  • Interstate 180, from Interstate 80 to the Lycoming County line (mile marker 10)
  • Route 147, from Route 405 to Interstate 80

 Snyder County

  • Route 11/15 between the Juniata County line and Union County line 

 Union County

  • Interstate 80 between the Clinton County line and the Northumberland County line.
  • Route 15 between the Snyder County line and the Lycoming County line.
  • Route 104 complete route.
  • Route 235 complete route.
  • Route 304 between Long Road in Franklin Township and New Berlin.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.