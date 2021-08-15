In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews are conducting litter pickups in north central Pennsylvania next week.

Lycoming County

Litter pickup will be on Interstate 180, Route 220, and along Route 15.

On Mon., Aug. 16 through Wed., Aug. 18, crews will be picking up litter at the following locations.

· Route 220 from the Clinton/Lycoming County line to the Interstate 180 (Pennsdale Exit).

· Interstate 180 from the Northumberland/Lycoming County line to the Route 15 interchange in the City of Williamsport.

· Route 15 from the Union/Lycoming county line to the Tioga/Lycoming County line.

Union County

Crews will pick up litter on Mon., Aug. 16, along Route 15 from just south of Allenwood (Gregg Township) to the Lycoming County line. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Northumberland County

On Mon., August 16 litter pickup will be conducted along Route 901 in Mount Carmel and Coal Townships, Northumberland County. Work will take place during daylight hours and is weather permitting.

Montour and Columbia counties

PennDOT maintenance crews in Columbia and Montour Counties will pick up litter next week along Interstate 80 between the Northumberland County line and the Luzerne County line.

Crews will be picking up litter on Thurs., Aug. 19, during daylight hours at the following locations.

· Interstate 80 near the Route 42 interchange in Columbia County

· Interstate 80 near the Route 11 interchange in Columbia County

· Interstate 80 near the Route 487 interchange in Columbia County

· Interstate 80 near the Route 54 interchange in Montour County

Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.