In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews will be conducting litter pickup today through Friday, April 1 during daylight hours in the following areas:  

Northumberland County

  • Interstate 80 between mile markers 210 and 216
  • Interstate 180, from I-80 to the Lycoming County line (mile marker 10)
  • Route 147, from Route 405 to I-80

 Bradford County

  • Routes 6, 220, 467, 154, 187, 549

 Sullivan County

  • Route 220

There will not be an impact to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.